UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

