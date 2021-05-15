UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $93,946.63 and $235.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080013 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

