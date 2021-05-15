Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$11.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

