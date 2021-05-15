UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $32,536.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

