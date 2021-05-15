Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.94 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

