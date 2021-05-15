Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Up 6.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 10,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Swedbank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

