UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.92 ($46.96).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €37.40 ($44.00) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.30 and its 200-day moving average is €35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

