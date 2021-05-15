Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSFY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.14. 77,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,049. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.