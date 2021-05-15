Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

