Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

