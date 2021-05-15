Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $24,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,618,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,280,811.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.23 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $160.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

