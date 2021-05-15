Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Critical Review

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 50.29 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -30.89

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

