Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $299.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

