TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

