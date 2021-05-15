Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

TUFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The stock has a market cap of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

