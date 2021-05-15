Tudor Pickering Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Buy”

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

