Tucows’ (TCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Tucows has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.