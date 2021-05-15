TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $221.96 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $221.96 million and $4.42 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,151,221 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.