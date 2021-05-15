Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.