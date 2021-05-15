Truist Securiti Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

