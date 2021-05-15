Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.