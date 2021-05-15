Truist Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

