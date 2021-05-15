TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,792. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

