Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

