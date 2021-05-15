Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.05 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.29.

TCW opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$579.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

