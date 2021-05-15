Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $95.10 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

