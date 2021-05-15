Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 560 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $165.34 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.04.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

