Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,922,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

