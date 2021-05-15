Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,752 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

