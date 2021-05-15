Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.36 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,529 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

