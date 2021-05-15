Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $19,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

