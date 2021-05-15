Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. 679,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,465. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

