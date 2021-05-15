TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

TAC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

