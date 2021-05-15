Traders Buy High Volume of HyreCar Call Options (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,710% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $12.91 on Friday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

