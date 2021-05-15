Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 100,609 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 13,238 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

