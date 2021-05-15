Towerview LLC Acquires Shares of 201,587 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $18,706,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

