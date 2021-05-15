Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 250,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.