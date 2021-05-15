Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.
NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 250,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
