TouchCon (TOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,924.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $382,436.36 and $50,924.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00107624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003008 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.55 or 0.00829710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002920 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

