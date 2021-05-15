Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.81

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.81 and traded as high as C$104.29. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$103.65, with a volume of 89,846 shares.

TIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$98.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.81. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

