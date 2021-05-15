Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 43,700 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

