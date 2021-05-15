Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 16,300 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 203,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

