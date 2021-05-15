Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

