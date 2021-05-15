Toews Corp ADV Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.54. 27,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

