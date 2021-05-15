Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

