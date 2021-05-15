TheStreet Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to D+

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of TRUP opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,257,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

