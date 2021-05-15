The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

