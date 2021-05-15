The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The Western Union has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The Western Union has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

