The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
The Western Union has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of WU stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The Western Union has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
