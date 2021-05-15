The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.66.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.70. 33,149,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

