The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 18.7% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 83,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

