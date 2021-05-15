The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $93.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 299,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.